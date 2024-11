Meet Penny Lane! 10-25-2024

Meet Penny Lane! 😁 This sweet girl is showing signs of Degenerative Myelopathy is is using rehab as a preventative measure to make sure her body stays active! Her goals with us are to work on her balance and strength, improve her core muscles, and to maintain her independence. Penny Lane loves playing fetch and tug o' war and we want to help her do that as long as possible! 🐶 Paws up high for Penny Lane!