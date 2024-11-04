Previous
2nd Annual Custome Contest 1st Prize by therapyfordogwithhipdysplasia
2nd Annual Custome Contest 1st Prize

We are having our 2nd annual costume contest at Canine PT and Me! 🐾
The 1st place winner is... Scout the Girl Scout! 🍪

Thank you to all the pups who participated! 🎃 Congrats to the winners! 🥳
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Kelsey Jacobs

@therapyfordogwithhipdysplasia
Registered therapist for canines at Canine PT and Me.
