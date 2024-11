Meet Handsome Lunchbox 11-05-2024

Meet Lunchbox! 🐾This handsome 15 year old Chihuahua mix has osteoarthritis and comes to rehab at Canine PT and Me to help support his body to keep him moving and active as he ages! ❤️‍🩹He is very friendly and super sweet. Lunchbox loves how good he feels after his sessions with Dr. Kelsey. We are so happy to have him as a part of our PT pack! Paws up!