Medical Monday is back! 🥰 Let's talk about a tool we use very often at Canine PT and Me - Cold Laser Therapy.
Cold laser produces very little heat and makes no loud sounds. This can help reduce any fear or hesitation for the pup while still providing a beneficial treatment. The laser beam works by penetrating fur and tissue to reach down into the cellular level to stimulate the mitochondria of each cell to promote and encourage the natural healing process. ❤️🩹
Injuries and diagnoses such as, but not limited to arthritis, elbow or Therapy for Dogs with Hip Dysplasia, surgeries for torn CCLs, spine issues and more can all benefit from a series of cold laser treatments. It is a great tool, however it should be used in conjunction with manual therapy, soft tissue massage, and therapeutic exercise.