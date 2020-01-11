Previous
Next
Diving duck in the Port Orchard Marina by theredcamera
5 / 365

Diving duck in the Port Orchard Marina

Not sure exactly what kind of duck this is, he just floated by our boat. Has a nice crest on his head, a beauty I think.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise