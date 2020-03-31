Previous
Rocks with leaf shadow by theredcamera
72 / 365

Rocks with leaf shadow

This natural "still life" caught my eye.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
20% complete

Photo Details

