Previous
Next
76 / 365
Concentric stones
A Zen corner happened upon on a photowalk. I am submitting it for my Get-Pushed assignment from Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
to pay homage to one of my favs. I particularly liked "The Circle of Life" by Elizabeth
@redy4et
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
1
0
Elena Arquero
@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
76
photos
12
followers
13
following
20% complete
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
15th December 2019 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stones
,
circles
,
get-pushed
Elena Arquero
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Here is my get pushed assignment. It took me all week to satisfy this to my satisfaction. Thanks for the challenge. I hope you're able to see the photo that inspired me.
April 5th, 2020
