Mr & Mrs Canadian Goose by theredcamera
Mr & Mrs Canadian Goose

One of my first bird shots. Prob still my favorite.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
eDorre Andresen ace
And it's a beauty!
April 23rd, 2020  
