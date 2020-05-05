Previous
Shadows on the Ramp by theredcamera
105 / 365

Shadows on the Ramp

This is my Get-Pushed photo in answer to my assignment this week; "Focus on Shadows" from sue @suez1e . I like the pattern the railing makes, and Dachshund silhouettes are iconic, in my opinion.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
Photo Details

Elena Arquero
@suez1e Hi, here is the photo I posted for your challenge this week. It was fun looking at shadows as the subject of the photo.
May 6th, 2020  
