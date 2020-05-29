Previous
Window Beckoning by theredcamera
129 / 365

Window Beckoning

Perhaps love is like a window
Perhaps an open door
It invites you to come closer,
It wants to show you more.
And even if you lose yourself
And don't know what to do
The memory of love will see you through.
John Denver
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
35% complete

