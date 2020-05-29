Sign up
129 / 365
Window Beckoning
Perhaps love is like a window
Perhaps an open door
It invites you to come closer,
It wants to show you more.
And even if you lose yourself
And don't know what to do
The memory of love will see you through.
John Denver
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Elena Arquero
@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
129
photos
22
followers
25
following
View this month »
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Views
0
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th May 2020 1:32pm
Tags
blue
,
windows
,
egg
,
robin
