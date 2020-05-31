Sign up
A Little Inspiration from Georgia O'Keeffe
Another beautiful rose that deserves a close up.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Elena Arquero
@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
Tags
rose
,
detail
