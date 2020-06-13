Previous
Old Book, New Book, Blue Book, Borrowed book by theredcamera
146 / 365

Old Book, New Book, Blue Book, Borrowed book

This is my Get-Pushed assignment for this week.
Mary asked me to photo "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue". I find books are the most borrowed items between me and my friends.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Elena Arquero

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
@mcsiegle Here is my submission for your challenge that really had me thinking! It took me all week to come up with my idea. A good challenge, I need practice with photos that tell a story.
June 14th, 2020  
