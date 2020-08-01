Previous
Sol Duc Valley in the Olympic Mountain Range by theredcamera
186 / 365

Sol Duc Valley in the Olympic Mountain Range

How can it be August?!
This beauty was taken on a scenic airplane trip last week over the Olympics to celebrate my 60th Birthday! Also submitted it as a composition prompt as "Viewpoint"
Elena Arquero

Sue ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
love it -fav
August 2nd, 2020  
