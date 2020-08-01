Sign up
Sol Duc Valley in the Olympic Mountain Range
How can it be August?!
This beauty was taken on a scenic airplane trip last week over the Olympics to celebrate my 60th Birthday! Also submitted it as a composition prompt as "Viewpoint"
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
181
6
7
182
183
184
185
186
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th July 2020 9:38am
Tags
view
,
mountains
,
valley
,
arial
Sue
ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
love it -fav
August 2nd, 2020
