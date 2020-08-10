Previous
Balance by theredcamera
195 / 365

Balance

No single element overpowers another, but they, together create a harmonious photo.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
