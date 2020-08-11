Previous
Next
Patterns by theredcamera
196 / 365

Patterns

Sometimes repetitive patterns are easy on the eye, sometimes you work to try and make sense of them.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Elena Arquero

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Very nice seeing the patterns in the sand.
August 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise