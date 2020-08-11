Sign up
196 / 365
Patterns
Sometimes repetitive patterns are easy on the eye, sometimes you work to try and make sense of them.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
My First Year 2020
NIKON D3300
7th July 2020 8:53am
patterns
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice seeing the patterns in the sand.
August 11th, 2020
