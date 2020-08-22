Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
207 / 365
30 Days of Composition: Day 22, Single Focal Point
Self explanatory.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
217
photos
42
followers
56
following
56% complete
View this month »
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th August 2020 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Lovely color and composition. Fav
August 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close