Street musician by theredcamera
233 / 365

Street musician

I am still a little bashful about approaching strangers for street photography. The yellow "fuzz" is the blooming push I was hiding behind.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
Walks @ 7 ace
I totally understand and sympathize with your 'fear'. Sometimes I find the courage but more often than not, I don't. Do very much like the composition.
September 25th, 2020  
