Street musician
I am still a little bashful about approaching strangers for street photography. The yellow "fuzz" is the blooming push I was hiding behind.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th August 2020 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
street
photography
musicians
Walks @ 7
ace
I totally understand and sympathize with your 'fear'. Sometimes I find the courage but more often than not, I don't. Do very much like the composition.
September 25th, 2020
