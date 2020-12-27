Previous
Party for Two by theredcamera
Party for Two

Spotted these two enjoying some nice atmosphere with their mini fire while cruising to photograph seasonal lights in my little town
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
