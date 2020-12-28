Sign up
Previous
Next
322 / 365
Lilly detail
Playing around with macro photos today, indoors.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
0
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
352
photos
56
followers
76
following
88% complete
View this month »
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Latest from all albums
317
29
318
30
319
320
321
322
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th December 2020 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
