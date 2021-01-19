Sign up
346 / 365
Pine cone
A detail from my walk in the woods yesterday.
This was taken with my 70-300mm zoom, so sometimes it works pretty well.....
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
377
photos
61
followers
79
following
94% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th January 2021 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
haskar
ace
Lovely shot. Great pov and dof.
January 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
