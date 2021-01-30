Previous
Next
Still Life with Books and Feather Plume by theredcamera
354 / 365

Still Life with Books and Feather Plume

Investigating still life, as it's a good indoor activity.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise