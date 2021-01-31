Sign up
355 / 365
Artist's Tools
Still enjoying still life photos. Raining outside, so calls for indoor activities.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
1
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
388
photos
61
followers
77
following
97% complete
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
350
351
1
352
2
353
354
355
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st January 2021 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
sheri
Looks like a fun afternoon.
January 31st, 2021
