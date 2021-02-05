Sign up
360 / 365
Urban landscape
FOR2021 February Spot of Color.
I like the character of this cyclone fence. I think the black and white give it some power,
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Tags
for2021
