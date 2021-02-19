Previous
Next
Wonderful Accomplished Hands Flash of Red 21 by theredcamera
Photo 374

Wonderful Accomplished Hands Flash of Red 21

Portrait of my sweet husband: the hands of a father, son-in-law, patience, steadfastness, reliability and can-do. Plus this is the only way he'll let me photograph him! He just doesn't know how handsome he is!
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yolanda ace
Beautiful pic!
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise