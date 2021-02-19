Sign up
Photo 374
Wonderful Accomplished Hands Flash of Red 21
Portrait of my sweet husband: the hands of a father, son-in-law, patience, steadfastness, reliability and can-do. Plus this is the only way he'll let me photograph him! He just doesn't know how handsome he is!
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
34
19
372
35
373
36
374
20
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th February 2021 12:01pm
Tags
for2021
Yolanda
ace
Beautiful pic!
February 19th, 2021
