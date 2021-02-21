Sign up
Photo 376
Canadian Coins Last Portrait FOR2021
Here is a portrait of your Queen, my UK friends, and her father. The coin with King George is 10 cents from 1945.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Tags
for2021
