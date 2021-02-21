Previous
Next
Canadian Coins Last Portrait FOR2021 by theredcamera
Photo 376

Canadian Coins Last Portrait FOR2021

Here is a portrait of your Queen, my UK friends, and her father. The coin with King George is 10 cents from 1945.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise