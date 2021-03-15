Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 398
Red Monday
My beautiful leather coat, bought in Spain years and pounds (stones, for my UK friends) ago. Don't have anywhere to wear it now, but can't get rid of it.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
2
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
467
photos
74
followers
89
following
109% complete
View this month »
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Latest from all albums
29
39
394
395
30
396
397
398
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
15th March 2021 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
JackieR
ace
Oh you cannot ditch that Ellen! It's very elegant
March 15th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, it is wonderful! What a beautiful colour and style.
March 15th, 2021
365 Project
