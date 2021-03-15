Previous
Red Monday by theredcamera
Red Monday

My beautiful leather coat, bought in Spain years and pounds (stones, for my UK friends) ago. Don't have anywhere to wear it now, but can't get rid of it.
15th March 2021

Ellen Bogenschutz

JackieR
Oh you cannot ditch that Ellen! It's very elegant
March 15th, 2021  
LManning (Laura)
Oh, it is wonderful! What a beautiful colour and style.
March 15th, 2021  
