Photo 401
Green Thursday
Water droplet on tulip leaves, so sparkly.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
3
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th March 2021 9:36am
Tags
rainbow2021
Lynn
ace
Beautiful
March 18th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Incredible detail. Love the many tones of green.
March 18th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh very nice!
March 18th, 2021
