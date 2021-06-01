Previous
Central Washington Farm by theredcamera
Photo 463

Central Washington Farm

A little slice of Americana. There is a farm down the way a bit, looks like a miniature...wrong lens in my possession, again! But the sky was so lovely and the rolling hills I thought made for a nice summer scene.
1st June 2021

Ellen Bogenschutz

theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
