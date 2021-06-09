Previous
Dungeness Landing Minimalism by theredcamera
Photo 471

Dungeness Landing Minimalism

Another early morning down at the beach. This blue light was so lovely before the rising sun cast it's warm colors.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
Photo Details

moni kozi
Awesome shot!
June 12th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful minimalistic image, blue shades, light
June 12th, 2021  
Lin ace
Gorgeous
June 12th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Truly stunning! This is a MUST view on black. Fav.
June 12th, 2021  
