Morning Daisies by theredcamera
Photo 474

Morning Daisies

Caught these beauties on my way home after the early sojourn for the sunrise. The warm morning sun was just fantastic on these Daisies and yellow lupin. I was truly enchanted.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
