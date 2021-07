Milky Way over Hurricane Ridge Info Center

Ah! Finally! I went out and got my first Milky Way photos!! That can be clicked off my Bucket List. What a magical night! I went up to Hurricane Ridge in the Olympic Nat'l Park and everything was just perfect for capturing this awesome spectacle. Warm, quite night. Deer approaching near me in the dark. I don't think the park is registered as "Designated Dark Sky", but it is a great place for star gazing and photographing.