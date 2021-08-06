Previous
Veggie still life by theredcamera
Photo 513

Veggie still life

I bought these beauties for future creating and had to take their portraits.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful! A lovely rustic feel.
August 7th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 7th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice still life. Love the lighting on the shot.
August 7th, 2021  
