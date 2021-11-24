Previous
Next
Hypericum Indorum "Kolmamoc" by theredcamera
Photo 593

Hypericum Indorum "Kolmamoc"

I successfully did a focus stack on this! My Nikon Z6 has a focus stack setting and then I imported this to PS and combined the frames through the merge command and voila! Amazing these smart machines!!
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise