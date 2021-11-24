Sign up
Photo 593
Hypericum Indorum "Kolmamoc"
I successfully did a focus stack on this! My Nikon Z6 has a focus stack setting and then I imported this to PS and combined the frames through the merge command and voila! Amazing these smart machines!!
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
22nd November 2021 12:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
