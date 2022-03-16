Previous
Geese at Port Williams flying by theredcamera
Geese at Port Williams flying

These are Brant Geese that winter here in our area and will head to Canada once the temps warm up.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

