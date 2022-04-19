Previous
Cherry blossoms by theredcamera
Cherry blossoms

These trees are in our local park in the Japanese area and part of a Sister City installation. I wish the cute little red bridge were better to see.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
LManning (Laura) ace
How lovely! That bench would be a wonderful place to sit.
April 20th, 2022  
MamaBec ace
Such a beautiful capture.
April 20th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a pretty scene
April 20th, 2022  
