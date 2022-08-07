Previous
Going in! by theredcamera
Going in!

Another bird photo, sorry! It was a productive July! This one is just a little different view! Heron fishing.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love it. They smack their heads so hard in the water, still amazed me they, at times, come back up with he tiniest catch. This is a funny shot, tells the story well.
August 10th, 2022  
