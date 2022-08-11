Previous
Portrait of a Heron with reflection by theredcamera
Portrait of a Heron with reflection

Grabbed this image right after he caught the fish and drew it out of the water. I love the arc of water droplets
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
JackieR ace
Fabulous capture ( heron and you!) How long did you watch and wait to get this Ellen?!
August 12th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous timing.
August 12th, 2022  
