Cascade Scene with jumping fish by theredcamera
Photo 729

Cascade Scene with jumping fish

Salmon returning to nesting grounds along the Sol Duc River in Olympic Nat'l Park. I so fell in love with the light peeking through the trees I had to back out from the extreme zoom of the athletic fish to get the context of the scene.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
