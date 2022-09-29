Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 728
Water Ripples
Taken on the Washington Coast on Ocean Shores Beach. The sunset didn't seem like much until I saw how it reflected on the water and the dry sand of the beach. I love this perspective.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
851
photos
89
followers
91
following
199% complete
View this month »
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
24th August 2022 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
beach
,
ripples
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous PoV..love those ripples
September 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close