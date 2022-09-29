Previous
Water Ripples by theredcamera
Photo 728

Water Ripples

Taken on the Washington Coast on Ocean Shores Beach. The sunset didn't seem like much until I saw how it reflected on the water and the dry sand of the beach. I love this perspective.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
199% complete



Photo Details

Annie D ace
Gorgeous PoV..love those ripples
September 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 30th, 2022  
