Grandson and Papa in row boat by theredcamera
Grandson and Papa in row boat

Caught these two early in the morning out for a jaunt. I have two red heads myself, so am always drawn to them. His hair is especially lovely in the morning sun light.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
JackieR ace
Stunning minimalist seascape ( could tag for latest minimal challenge?!)
October 3rd, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks! I didn't consider it minimal, but I like that assessment. I've been so out of the loop I'll have to research that! Capture 52?
October 3rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
@theredcamera minimal-32
October 3rd, 2022  
