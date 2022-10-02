Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 730
Grandson and Papa in row boat
Caught these two early in the morning out for a jaunt. I have two red heads myself, so am always drawn to them. His hair is especially lovely in the morning sun light.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
854
photos
89
followers
91
following
200% complete
View this month »
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
8th August 2022 5:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Stunning minimalist seascape ( could tag for latest minimal challenge?!)
October 3rd, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks! I didn't consider it minimal, but I like that assessment. I've been so out of the loop I'll have to research that! Capture 52?
October 3rd, 2022
JackieR
ace
@theredcamera
minimal-32
October 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close