Young Curious Stagg by theredcamera
Young Curious Stagg

Caught this youngn' right off the road. The mature females fan off before I could snap them, but this guy really wanted to check me out. He's so handsome! This is a Roosevelt Elk with velvet still on his antlers.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 18th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a fantastic capture! He's an impressive fellow.
November 18th, 2022  
KV ace
What a majestic creature... great focus and beautiful composition.
November 18th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh wow!!! The creature and the shot! Awesome luck to have him still for the shot!
November 18th, 2022  
