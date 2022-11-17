Sign up
Photo 766
Young Curious Stagg
Caught this youngn' right off the road. The mature females fan off before I could snap them, but this guy really wanted to check me out. He's so handsome! This is a Roosevelt Elk with velvet still on his antlers.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
4
4
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
891
photos
91
followers
91
following
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
12th June 2022 9:57am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
elk
,
stag
,
roosevelt
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 18th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a fantastic capture! He's an impressive fellow.
November 18th, 2022
KV
ace
What a majestic creature... great focus and beautiful composition.
November 18th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh wow!!! The creature and the shot! Awesome luck to have him still for the shot!
November 18th, 2022
