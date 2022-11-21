Sign up
Photo 770
Maple Leaves Turning
In keeping with my landscape theme (apparently) this month. These colorful leaves stood out so well against the tree trunk and other greenery.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
Susan Wakely
ace
A magical mystical fairytale shot.
November 21st, 2022
