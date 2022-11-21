Previous
Maple Leaves Turning by theredcamera
Photo 770

Maple Leaves Turning

In keeping with my landscape theme (apparently) this month. These colorful leaves stood out so well against the tree trunk and other greenery.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Ellen Bogenschutz
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A magical mystical fairytale shot.
November 21st, 2022  
