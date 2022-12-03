Previous
Small Serving by theredcamera
Photo 782

Small Serving

Another still life with stuff I collect for the purpose of photographing it.....
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
214% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice composition
December 5th, 2022  
