Photo 855
The Ballad of the Boat
For Flash of Red Feb: Still life Found this old, old book at the local charity shop. Poems about the sea and maritime life.
17th February 2023
17th Feb 23
0
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1001
photos
94
followers
88
following
234% complete
849
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
21
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
18th February 2023 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
