Turquoise pool by theredcamera
Turquoise pool

A reflecting pool under a glass sculpture at the Tacoma Art Museum
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely turquoise and interesting sculpture.
March 24th, 2023  
