Photo 956
Beach cottage in Bandon
The garden surrounding this darling abode had to be photographed.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th May 2023 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Oh yes, I love it!
July 18th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks like a storybook!
July 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a charming looking property.
July 18th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
July 18th, 2023
