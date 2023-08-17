Previous
Next
Seed head on the Bar-B-Q handle by theredcamera
Photo 974

Seed head on the Bar-B-Q handle

Macro experiment. The light was hitting this so nicely
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous!
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise