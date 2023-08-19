Sign up
Photo 976
Let that Shitake Go
Having fun with macro and food around the house.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
1
2
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
976
Tags
food
,
macro
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
August 19th, 2023
