The King of the Herd by theredcamera
Photo 978

The King of the Herd

Had to include this photo cuz he's so handsome.
The City of Sequim uses the profile and symbol of the male elk as their identifier. Lavendar too, is a strong ID for Sequim.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

