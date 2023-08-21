Sign up
Photo 978
The King of the Herd
Had to include this photo cuz he's so handsome.
The City of Sequim uses the profile and symbol of the male elk as their identifier. Lavendar too, is a strong ID for Sequim.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1154
photos
93
followers
87
following
267% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th August 2023 6:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
