Photo 1037
Maple in the Spotlight
This diminutive large leaf maple is thriving in its own spot of sunshine.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
31st October 2023 10:39am
LManning (Laura)
How perfect!
November 15th, 2023
